Gurgaon: 45-year-old man beaten to death after argument during Holi celebration

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death after an argument during a Holi celebration in Gurgaon on Friday afternoon. Police have booked five people on charges of murder.

The deceased has been identified as Rajendra, a resident of Kanhai village near sector 45. He worked as a sweeper there. The police said Rajendra and his three brothers — Ravinder, Aman and Sonu — were celebrating Holi in Kanhai with some relatives when Sonu had an argument with his brother-in-law Mithun.

In the FIR, the victim’s brother Aman said that Rajendra went to meet Mithun to resolve the matter. “At the house, Mithun and his accomplices attacked Rajendra with sticks and bricks. He suffered injuries on his face and head. When my Ravinder heard his cries and intervened, he was also beaten up. The accused then fled the spot,” he said. Aman added that they rushed Rajendra to a civil hospital in sector 10 where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

A police officer informed: “The incident took place at around 2.30 pm and was reported at 4 pm to the police. We received information of a man succumbing to the injuries after a fight during Holi celebrations. Following the complaint by the victim’s brother, we have registered a case against five people.”

The five accused have been identified as Mithun, Ravi, Rinku, Vivek and Ashu and the cops have launched a manhunt to trace them.

The FIR was registered under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station on Friday night.