Gurgaon: 44-year-old cab driver shot dead

A 44-yar-old taxi driver was found murdered in Gurgaon on Thursday morning. The police said a preliminary probe has found that he was shot in the head from close range by an unidentified accused.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Singh, a resident of Rithoj village. He had been unemployed for over two months, said the police.

“The victim was shot in the back of his head. He suffered two gunshot wounds,” said the police.

The incident was reported around 6 am when Singh was found dead near the Rithoj village dhani (cluster of houses or hamlet) near his house.

Sanjay’s brother Randhir Singh said that the victim left the house on Wednesday around 7.30 pm to run an errand. “He took Rs 200 from his wife and left saying that he would be returning shortly. At 5.30 am the next morning, a neighbour informed me that he was lying in a pool of blood near a neighbour’s house at village dhani,” said Randhir Singh in the FIR.

The police said the family tried contacting him over the phone when he did not return during the night and later decided to resume the search in the morning, assuming that he must have spent the night at a friend’s house.

Subhash Boken, Gurgaon police spokesperson, said an FIR was registered against unknown persons under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at Bhondsi police station on Thursday.

“A probe has been initiated. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after the postmortem,” said Boken.