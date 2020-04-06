Gurgaon: 4 Sri Lankans positive in Nuh, had attended event at Nizamuddin

According to a health bulletin released by the district’s health department Sunday morning, a total of 128 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 29 have tested negative and eight positive. Results of 91 samples are still awaited. According to a health bulletin released by the district’s health department Sunday morning, a total of 128 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 29 have tested negative and eight positive. Results of 91 samples are still awaited.

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Haryana’s Nuh district Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the district to eight.

“The four who tested positive today hail from Sri Lanka and had attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin last month,” said a spokesperson of the district administration on Sunday.

Of the four others who have tested positive, three, all hailing from Kerala, had tested positive on Friday. Officials had said they too had attended the gathering at Nizamuddin last month.

The fourth person to test positive is a truck driver from Palwal who had recently travelled to Gujarat. His sample had been collected after he began displaying “some symptoms” of the virus.

