Gurgaon: 4, posing as IPS officers, held for duping contractors of Rs 125 crore

Four persons posing as IPS officers posted at the National Security Guard were arrested for allegedly cheating Gurgaon-based contractors of Rs 125 crore on the pretext of providing contracts for construction work on the NSG campus. Police said they recovered cash worth Rs 13 crore and six luxury cars — a Range Rover, BMW, Harrier, Jeep Campus, Safari and Volvo — from them.

Four-five contractors filed complaints this week against a man named Praveen Yadav. They alleged the accused met them outside the NSG’s Manesar campus and promised to give them the contract of building roads, STP and other work on campus.

According to police, a contractor, named Monesh Israni, was cheated of Rs 64 crore in the name of a housing project on the campus. Many contractors, including Davinder (55), were cheated of Rs 37 crore in the name of building a road.

Gurgaon Police commissioner K K Rao formed a Special Investigation Team and the team arrested four — main conspirator Parveen Yadav, his wife, his sister and their associate Dinesh. “Questioning revealed Praveen worked as a deputy commandant at BSF. He was stationed in Manesar and was also looking at construction work. He had put a lot of money in the stock market and suffered huge losses. To recover from this, he posed as an official posted at NSG and contacted contractors,” said Rao.