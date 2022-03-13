Gurgaon: 38 held for extorting money on the pretext of loan recovery

The Gurgaon police Saturday busted a fake call centre, and arrested 38 people for allegedly extorting money from loan borrowers by threatening to send their morphed photos and videos to friends and relatives on the pretext of recovering the loan amount. Police have recovered Rs 1.7 lakh in cash, 27 laptops and 44 mobile phones from their possession.

According to police, the cybercrime police station in charge Bijender Singh was tipped off that a call centre, engaged in fraudulent activities, was operating from a plot in Udyog Vihar, following which a team led by ACP cybercrime Indiwar conducted a raid on the premises.

Police said the accused had been contracted for recovery of loans by some local and foreign-based firms which offer small loans online. The accused, including 29 men and nine women, used to target people who had taken loans. The call centre owners have been identified as Abhinav from Jhajjar and Shantanu Kaushik from Delhi. Police said they could not produce valid documents and licences for running the call centre.

Two accomplices, Manish Kumar and Pradeep Kumar, had been procuring a database of loan IDs and phone numbers of people, and hacked into their phones to obtain their pictures and personal information, and provided them to the call centre workers, police said.

Preet Pal, ACP crime, said police had received multiple complaints, following which a probe was conducted.

“The modus operandi was to call people on the pretext of loan recovery and blackmail them to pay their loans or the accused threatened to send the victims’ morphed private photos and videos to their family members and relatives over WhatsApp to extort money, and pressured them to send money through UPI. Some were targeted even after the loan amount was paid. The call centre employees used to get 25 per cent commission, and the rest was collected by Manish and Pradeep,” said ACP.

Police said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 384, 420, 465, 469, 499, 500, 507, 509, 120-B and 66, 66-B, 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act at Cyber Crime police station.