Gurgaon: 34k rapid antigen tests done

Almost a month after antigen testing was introduced in Gurgaon, over 34,000 people have been tested using this method, most of whom are residents of containment zones and large outbreak regions in the district, said officials from the health department.

According to officials, 26,125 people were tested using antigen testing kits between June 24 and July 14, and another 8,219 people since, bringing the total number to 34,333. Of those tested in the first 20 days, officials said, only 697 had tested positive. Between July 15 and July 20, 216 tested positive.

The administration is testing over 1,000 daily using antigen kits. Officials said they still have another 11,000 kits available for use.

The antigen kits are so far being used only in areas where the infection is more prevalent. Area-wise teams set up testing camps and encourage those with symptoms to get tested free of cost.

