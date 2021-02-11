Gurgaon: 3 held for property fraud

According to police, the three accused, Kavita Rani (33), Rahul (29), and Ranveer (49), were arrested on February 5 from a guesthouse in Gurgaon's Sector 39 and taken into five days police remand. (Representational)

Three persons who were allegedly involved in several cases of property fraud have been arrested by Gurgaon Police. All three carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh by Haryana Police. Police said the accused, who hailed from Punjab, would allegedly sell plots to unsuspecting buyers after impersonating blood relatives of the original owners.

According to police, the three accused, Kavita Rani (33), Rahul (29), and Ranveer (49), were arrested on February 5 from a guesthouse in Gurgaon’s Sector 39 and taken into five days police remand. They were produced in court again Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.