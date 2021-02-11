scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Gurgaon: 3 held for property fraud

All three carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh by Haryana Police. Police said the accused, who hailed from Punjab, would allegedly sell plots to unsuspecting buyers after impersonating blood relatives of the original owners.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | February 11, 2021 12:44:59 am
Gurgaon arrest, Gurgaon property fraud, Gurgaon police, Gurgaon news, Indian express newsAccording to police, the three accused, Kavita Rani (33), Rahul (29), and Ranveer (49), were arrested on February 5 from a guesthouse in Gurgaon's Sector 39 and taken into five days police remand. (Representational)

Three persons who were allegedly involved in several cases of property fraud have been arrested by Gurgaon Police. All three carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh by Haryana Police. Police said the accused, who hailed from Punjab, would allegedly sell plots to unsuspecting buyers after impersonating blood relatives of the original owners.

According to police, the three accused, Kavita Rani (33), Rahul (29), and Ranveer (49), were arrested on February 5 from a guesthouse in Gurgaon’s Sector 39 and taken into five days police remand. They were produced in court again Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody.

