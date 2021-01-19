scorecardresearch
Monday, January 18, 2021
Gurgaon: 2,881 get vaccine across 45 sites

According to officials, while the target was to vaccinate 4,836 people — 4,400 doses of Covishield, 436 of Covaxin — the number achieved was 59.5% of the target — 2,727 doses of Covishield, 154 of Covaxin. All AEFI cases, officials said, were recorded among people given Covishield.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | January 19, 2021 1:39:12 am
"The reason for fewer number of beneficiaries was issues in the portal. Several people had not received messages regarding their vaccination being scheduled for today," said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav. (Representational)

A total of 2,881 people received the Covid vaccine in Gurgaon at 45 sites on the second day of the vaccination drive Monday. Officials said 21 Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) were recorded among beneficiaries.

“The reason for fewer number of beneficiaries was issues in the portal. Several people had not received messages regarding their vaccination being scheduled for today,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav.

