How Gurgaon’s 28-km Metro line will make your daily commute easier

For commuters in Gurgaon, changing Metro lines could soon mean a walk across platforms instead of a trip outside the station. The city’s upcoming 28.5-km loop will create seamless interchanges with existing and upcoming transit networks while extending connectivity to areas of Old Gurgaon that have remained outside the Metro grid.

Running in a continuous loop, the line will start at Millennium City Centre on the Delhi Metro’s existing Yellow Line. It will cover areas such as Sector 45, Cyber Park, Subhash Chowk, Palam Vihar, Udyog Vihar Phase 1, Cyber City, before terminating at Sector 101 on the Dwarka Expressway spur. (see map)

After inspecting the entire alignment on Monday, Chander Shekhar Khare, Managing Director of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), outlined the project’s two key engineering solutions: high-capacity multi-modal transfer hubs that will allow passengers to change trains within a common concourse, and double-decker elevated tracks for the narrow stretches of Old Gurgaon.

Interchanges for quicker transfers

The biggest interchange points on the 27-station ring line are planned at Cyber City and Millennium City Centre.

At Cyber City, engineers are designing a terminal station equipped with a double vestibule. It will allow commuters to hop directly between the new GMRL line, the existing Rapid Metro, and the upcoming Delhi-Alwar rapid rail corridor inside a single, paid concourse.

At Millennium City Centre, the new line will connect directly with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line through a platform-to-platform interchange, allowing passengers heading towards Samaypur Badli to switch trains without exiting through gates or undergoing security checks again.

Additional multi-modal integration points are planned at Subhash Chowk to link with the proposed Bhondsi line; at Hero Honda Chowk for the Delhi-SNB RRTS; at Sector 5 for the Gurugram Railway Station; and at Sector 10 for a planned mega bus terminal.

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The line will start at Millennium City Centre on the Delhi Metro’s existing Yellow Line. The line will start at Millennium City Centre on the Delhi Metro’s existing Yellow Line.

Double-decker design

GMRL is attempting an ambitious spatial fix along the stretch from Sector 7 to Cyber City.

As the line will pass through congested residential pockets where roads are narrow, GMRL and the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority are evaluating double-decker station designs at Bajghera Road and Sector 21.

By stacking Metro tracks directly above existing road flyovers within the same median footprint, the project aims to avoid aggressive land acquisition while preventing severe traffic chokepoints.

Metro to expand into underserved areas

While the ring completes a full circuit through the city’s commercial nerve centers, Old Gurgaon and the Dwarka Expressway belt are set to gain the most from this layout.

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For decades, densely populated areas such as Sectors 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, Basai, and Palam Vihar were entirely omitted from the Metro grid, forcing lakhs of daily commuters onto congested arterial roads or auto-rickshaws.

This loop brings Old Gurgaon directly onto the map, connecting residential neighborhoods directly to office hubs in Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.

The Dwarka Expressway belt, which has seen rapid growth of high-rise housing societies, will also get a direct link through a two-station spur line from Basai Village to Sector 101.

Project timeline

Work on the ground is moving into heavy construction mode.

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The first Rs 1,503-crore package (Package CC-01), awarded to the Dilip Buildcon-Ranjit Buildcon joint venture, covers a 15.2-km stretch and has a 30-month construction timeline.

Casting yards are operational, producing precast concrete segments for the elevated viaduct, while piling and pier work is underway between the GMDA office and Hero Honda Chowk.

The narrow Old Gurgaon stretch, designated as Priority-2, is being prepped for the next phase with World Bank funding assistance.

According to timelines discussed in meetings chaired by Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, GMRL has set August 2028 as the completion deadline for the primary Millennium City Centre-Sector 9 corridor. Officials are pushing contractors to complete major civil structures in Package 1 by late 2027 to allow early trial runs.

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As of July 21, the 28.5-km project had achieved around 11% physical progress, officials said.