Gurgaon: 27-year-old man shot dead in Pataudi

A 27-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gurgaon on Thursday morning, the police said.

The Police informed that the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Gujjar, a resident of Shyampur village of Alwar’s Behror area. They added that the incident took place at around 7.30 am in Pataudi area’s Lokra village. A villager noticed the body of the deceased lying near a farm area and informed the control room, following which a team from Pataudi police station rushed to the spot.

The cops said that a preliminary probe suggested that he was shot from a close range, adding that the crime scene indicated that the accused chased Rakesh before shooting him dead.

A police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The victim was shot in the head. Forensic teams are collecting the evidence from. It is not clear as to why the victim had come to Pataudi from his native village in Alwar.”

The Police added that they have informed the victim’s family, who are on their way to Gurgaon and that the body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurgaon police, said, “Prima facie, personal enmity appears to be the motive behind the murder. The statement of the victim’s family is yet to be recorded. We will register an FIR following that.”