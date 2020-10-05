Gurgaon: 25-year-old woman ‘gangraped’, 4 held

A 25-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi, was allegedly gangraped and beaten up by four men in Gurgaon on Saturday night. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old woman, a resident of Delhi, was allegedly gangraped and beaten up by four men in Gurgaon on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 am. All four men involved in the incident have been arrested. They have been identified as Ranjan (23), Pawan (24), Pankaj (26), and Govind (20).

“While Ranjan works as an office boy at a property dealer’s office, the other three work as delivery boys with online food platforms in Gurgaon. All four hail from Banka district in Bihar and were living on rent in Chakkarpur,” said ACP (DLF) Karan Goel.

Speaking to The Indian Express, police officers said the incident took place at the property dealer’s office where Ranjan was employed, and to which he had a key.

The victim, who police claimed was a sex worker, first met Ranjan at the Sikanderpur Metro station on Saturday night, after which she got on his motorcycle and they headed towards the office.

Upon reaching the office, however, she found three other men there as well.

“The four men tried to force themselves on her and, when she protested and resisted, they beat her up and banged her head against the wall. They then took turns sexually assaulting her,” said the ACP.

Following the incident, the accused left the victim on the road outside the office, and fled the spot. It was private security guards in the area who came to her aid upon hearing her screaming for help and crying, and alerted police.

She was first taken to a private hospital that was located close to the spot of the crime, from where she was referred to the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon.

On Sunday afternoon, she was referred to Medanta – The Medicity, where she is now admitted. “The woman is stable. She has suffered a head injury and is undergoing treatment,” said ACP Goel.

Police said an FIR has been registered regarding the matter under sections 376 D (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, adding that the woman’s sister has been contacted.

