Gurgaon: 20-year-old woman kills self, fiance booked, family claims had been demanding money

A 20-year-old woman who worked with Amazon in Gurgaon allegedly committed suicide on Sunday evening, with police registering an FIR against her fiance for “abetment of suicide”.

According to police, Anu Srivastava hailed from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and had been working with the company in Gurgaon for the last 2 years.

“She hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the paying guest accommodation in Sector 14 where she was residing. Her body was discovered by one of her friends, who was alerted by the fiance, who called her up on Sunday evening and urged her to check on the victim and break down the door if she did not answer to the knocks,” said inspector Satender Singh, SHO of Sector 14 police station, where an FIR has been registered against the fiance, Sudhanshu Srivastava, who she had known for the last eight years.

In her complaint to police, the woman’s mother has alleged that the two were supposed to get married on December 11, but there had been some tension between their families when the man’s relatives began demanding jewellery as part of a “tilak ceremony” and threatened to break the marriage if the same were not “gifted”. The complainant has alleged that he “had been threatening to break the marriage” and had been repeatedly fighting with her daughter regarding even trivial things such as “not sending good morning message”.

Police said the woman’s friend, who found her body, first received a phone call from the accused at 5.06 pm on Sunday, where he asked her to go to her room and tell her to call him. At 5.45 pm, he called the woman’s friend again and asked her to go to her room and, if she failed to open the door, to break it down. When the woman did not answer the knocks on her door, her friend peeped through the window and saw her hanging from the fan. She then alerted the caretaker, who alerted police.

“An FIR has been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused hails from UP. We have not made any arrests yet, the matter is under investigation,” said the SHO.

