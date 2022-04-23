Gurgaon: 20-year-old murders landlord in revenge for slap, arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Gurgaon on Friday for allegedly murdering his former landlord in revenge for being slapped by him, the police said.

According to the police, Deepak, a resident of Bilaspur Khurd, was shot dead near his house on Thursday. In the police complaint, the victim’s cousin Sandeep, who is an eyewitness in the case, said that around 7.15 pm, Deepak spoke to him near his house and was walking towards his car when the accused arrived on a motorcycle, fired several rounds at him and escaped.

“Deepak suffered several gunshot wounds and collapsed. Hearing the commotion, relatives and neighbours came out and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead. Some people tried to chase the accused person,” Sandeep said in the complaint.

An FIR was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Bilaspur police station late Thursday night.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson for the Gurgaon police, said, “The accused, Kailash, had rented a room from Deepak a few months ago. At the time, they had an argument during which Deepak had allegedly slapped him. So, he swore revenge and shot him dead.”

The police said the investigation has found that the accused had a criminal record and two cases of attempted murder had been registered against him in Rohtak. “The pistol used to commit the crime, the motorcycle, seven empty shells and two live rounds were recovered from his possession. The accused was produced in a district court on Friday and remanded to police custody for four days,” Boken added.