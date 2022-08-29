scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Gurgaon: 20 boosting stations to be upgraded to augment water supply

GMDA said that the water supply would be augmented from 45 MLD to 62 MLD to overcome a crisis-like situation.

Officials said that the Basai water treatment plant started working at 100 per cent capacity and normal water supply operations to all GMDA connections resumed from Thursday evening. (Representational image)

After water supply in several parts of Gurgaon was hit for four days last week, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that directions had been given to Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to upgrade and renovate infrastructure at 20 boosting stations and to augment the water supply from 45 MLD (million litres per day) to 62 MLD to overcome a crisis-like situation.

Sudhir Rajpal, CEO GMDA, directed senior officials of the GMDA and MCG to cohesively work on developing a robust water supply mechanism to help address the water supply concerns of residents.

Rajpal said: “We are taking enhanced measures to improve the current water infrastructure to better equip ourselves in any such unforeseen situations in the future. Of the 144 boosting stations managed by the MCG, upgradation and renovation of pumping machinery, tanks and other infrastructure at 20 of these boosting stations will be taken up by MCG on priority in the first phase. The standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be framed to ensure regular maintenance and optimum functioning of all the boosting stations.”

“The GMDA will also initiate planning to interconnect the water supply pipelines of Basai and Chandu Budhera water treatment plants, so that in case there is damage to any one pipeline, water can reach the concerned areas through an alternate pipeline to ensure that citizens do not face any challenges,” he added.

Officials said that the Basai water treatment plant started working at 100 per cent capacity and normal water supply operations to all GMDA connections resumed from Thursday evening.

“The GMDA and MCG will together work towards building a stronger fleet of water tankers to provide adequate arrangement of water supply in such water crisis situations in the city,” Rajpal added.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:23:34 pm
