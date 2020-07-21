Gurgaon: 2 roads cave in after rain

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2020 2:33:50 am
Traffic in parts of Gurgaon was disrupted Monday after small portions of two roads caved in following heavy rainfall on Sunday night. According to police, while the first cave-in occurred under the flyover at IFFCO Chowk, the other occurred near the Sector 46 turn in Sector 50.
Officials from NHAI, which is repairing IFFCO Chowk cave-in, said work will be done in “1-2 days”. At Sector 50, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority officials said repairs will take up to a week.
