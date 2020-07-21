Gurgaon: 2 roads cave in after rain

At IFFCO Chowk At IFFCO Chowk

Traffic in parts of Gurgaon was disrupted Monday after small portions of two roads caved in following heavy rainfall on Sunday night. According to police, while the first cave-in occurred under the flyover at IFFCO Chowk, the other occurred near the Sector 46 turn in Sector 50.

Officials from NHAI, which is repairing IFFCO Chowk cave-in, said work will be done in “1-2 days”. At Sector 50, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority officials said repairs will take up to a week.

