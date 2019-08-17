Gurgaon: 2 held for abducting, robbing elderly woman

About 20 days after a 65-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and robbed of her jewellery and vehicle, police have arrested two people for the crime.

According to police, the incident took place on July 25 in Sector 62. The woman, Sheila, is a resident of Tyagi village in Badshahpur, said police.

In his complaint to police, the woman’s son Sanjay stated that he, along with his mother and another person, was returning to Badshahpur in a vehicle after visiting his uncle in Sonipat on July 25. They decided to stop at Annapurna Hotel in Sector 62 around 10.30 pm to eat.

“His mother said she would go home and eat, so the complainant and his companion went inside the hotel while she stayed in the car. They came out around half-an-hour later, only to find that both Sheila and the car were missing,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“It was only around 7 am the next day that Sheila returned home,” he added.

Police said Sheila claimed that three bike-borne men abducted her while she was waiting for her son in the car, and threatened her before dropping her off in an unfamiliar area.

She claimed the men had a pistol, and stole two gold bangles and earrings. “An FIR was registered and two of the accused, Gagan and Bir Singh, were arrested on Tuesday on the basis of a tip-off,” said the PRO.