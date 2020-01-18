Gurgaon: 2 builders pulled up for ‘incomplete project’

Developed on 47.218 acres of land, the project was meant to consist of 1,862 units, spread across 29 towers. (Representational) Developed on 47.218 acres of land, the project was meant to consist of 1,862 units, spread across 29 towers. (Representational)

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA) on Friday pulled up two builders for failing to complete construction work on a project in Gurgaon despite repeated orders. The project continues to lie unfinished despite three years having passed since the scheduled year of its handover — 2016.

The project, Greenopolis, was to come up at Sector 89 of Gurgaon’s Hayatpur Badha village. The licence for the project was issued in 2011 to 15 landowners in collaboration with M/s Orris Infrastructure Pvt Limited by the Department of Town and Country Planning. Developed on 47.218 acres of land, the project was meant to consist of 1,862 units, spread across 29 towers. Of these, 1,650 units were sold by 2013, with a scheduled handover in 2016. Despite the deadline having passed three years ago, the apartments are yet to be handed over to the buyers, said a Haryana government spokesperson.

The matter first came up in January last year, when the Authority issued a detailed order for completion of the project. The “promoters” filed an appeal before the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, which was dismissed.

With the builders — M/s Orris Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Three C Shelter Pvt. Ltd — failing to comply with directions, a showcause notice was also issued to them, demanding to know why compliance shall not be enforced by attachment of their properties and also by civil imprisonment of their directors and any other officials responsible for the non-compliance.

The matter was taken up by the Authority Thursday as well, when promoters committed to starting work on or before February 1. The Authority held the promoters would be liable to pay a penalty of Rs 1 crore per day if this term is violated. “The first phase of the project, under which 500 flats are to be constructed, will be completed by April 30, 2020, failing which again the promoters will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1 crore,” said a spokesperson.

Despite the showcause notice, officers of the companies were absent in court Thursday, and were directed to appear before the Authority on February 3, in order to plead against three months’ civil imprisonment.

