Gurgaon: 19-year-old dies after jumping from fifth floor of residential society

A 19-year-old first-year college student died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a residential society in Gurgaon’s Sector 102 on Friday evening, the police said.

No note has been found and the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC. According to the police, the incident was reported at around 6.30 pm on Friday.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We received information from the emergency response system, following which a team from Dhankot police post rushed to the spot. The victim’s mother and grandmother were in the house at the time of the incident. According to them, in the evening, the victim told them that he was going out to purchase a pen for his exam on Saturday. A few minutes later, he jumped from the balcony on the fifth floor.”

The victim, the cops said, was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. They added that his father was at work when the incident happened.

“We have filed an inquest report. The post-mortem will be conducted on Saturday,” a police officer informed.