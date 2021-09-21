Gurgaon: 18-year-old drowns in canal while immersing Ganesh idol

An 18-year-old, who had gone to a canal in Dhankot to immerse Lord Ganesh’s idol, drowned on Monday night. The police said his body was fished out of the canal on Tuesday morning. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Rohit, had gone to the canal to immerse Lord Ganesh’s idol, along with a group of friends at around 8 pm. Police said he slipped during immersion and was swept away by the flow of water in the canal.

A police official said, “Another man, Sachin, who works at a hair salon in Chauma village, had also slipped but some friends jumped in the canal and managed to pull him back. Prima facie, it appears that he lost balance when he stepped into the canal, which had 8-10 feet water, and was swept away.”

Police said Rohit hailed from Bettiah in Bihar and had come to Chauma village a fortnight ago to join coaching classes for higher studies. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 of the code of criminal procedure.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was called in to locate and retrieve the dead body from the canal.

Ramjan, assistant fire officer, sector 37 fire station, said, “We received a call about the incident at 7.52 pm on Monday. The canal had about 10 feet water. Rescue efforts continued till 11.30 pm but the body could not be located. Today morning, after an hour of operation, the dead body was fished out of the canal around 6.15 am.”

Police said the victim’s family in Bihar has been informed and the body will be handed over to them after post-mortem, once they arrive.