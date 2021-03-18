Gurgaon: 15-year-old held for ‘thrashing, critically injuring’ baby she was hired to look after

The incident took place on March 15, when the parents had gone out, leaving their sleeping daughter in the teenager’s care. (File)

A 15-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help for a family in Gurgaon, has been apprehended for allegedly physically assaulting the 13-month-old baby she had been hired to look after, police said Wednesday. Officials said the child is in a critical condition at a private hospital.

ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav said, “The girl beat the child with her hands and feet, punching and kicking her. She has claimed that the child was crying and she was irritated with her because of this. The injuries to the child are life-threatening.”

According to the police, the teenager had been hired by the family three months ago through a cook, who had been working at their home for the past two years. The incident took place on March 15, when the parents had gone out, leaving their sleeping daughter in the teenager’s care.

When they returned around an hour later, they found the child crying loudly, and, unable to calm her down, rushed her to W Pratiksha hospital, from where she was referred to Artemis hospital.

In his complaint to the police, the child’s father, who works with a real estate development firm, has alleged she has “four broken rib bones” and has also sustained injuries to her “pancreas, kidney, liver, and spleen”. As per the FIR, the injuries listed in the MLR include “multiple rib fracture with bruise on face and abdomen (grievous)”.

“The child was beaten by the help and has sustained serious injuries. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital but is in critical condition,” said Inspector Pawan Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 56 police station, where the FIR regarding the matter has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We apprehended the girl from the home of the family…An FIR has also been registered against the family under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for employing a minor,” he said.