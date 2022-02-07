scorecardresearch
Monday, February 07, 2022
Gurgaon: 12 shanties gutted at Behrampur village

Fire department officials suspect a short to be the cause of fire

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
February 7, 2022 11:31:40 am
The fire was brought under control after an hour.

At least 12 shanties were gutted after a fire broke out in Behrampur village near Sector 69 on Monday morning.

Fire department officials suspect a short to be the cause of fire, while saying that no loss of life was reported.

The officials added the incident was reported at 7.20 am, following which two fire tenders from the Sector 29 fire station were rushed to the sopt.

A fire department official, who did not wish to be named, said, “A dozen shanties had come up on an empty patch of land in Behrampur. Around 7 am, it was reported that a fire started from one of the shanties due to a short circuit. The fire quickly spread as they are made of bamboo and plastic materials.”

The officials informed that two cylinders exploded as the fire spread. “No one was injured as people quickly rushed out after hearing the commotion. However, all belongings were completely gutted.”

The fire was brought under control after an hour, the officials said, while adding that one fire tender had been stationed at the spot for cooling operations.

