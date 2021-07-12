Gurgaon: 113 spots identified, 16 teams set up to prevent waterlogging this monsoon

Waterlogging has been an issue in the Delhi-NCR region every monsoon. (Representational)

As monsoon approaches Delhi and the National Capital Region, the Gurgaon district administration has identified 113 spots that are susceptible to waterlogging and allotted area-wise duties to 16 senior officials to ensure proper drainage arrangements.

According to officials, the appointed officers have also been directed to visit the critical points under their jurisdiction and ensure that pump-set operators are stationed there round the clock, and that there is sufficient quantity of diesel available for the pumps to operate. In addition, they have also been asked to co-ordinate with the staff deployed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and the police department.

“It is our endeavour to ensure that the people of Gurgaon are not affected by waterlogging this monsoon. The critical points with regard to waterlogging are being inspected regularly so that necessary steps can be taken. Negligence in this matter will not be tolerated,” deputy commissioner Yash Garg said.

Officials informed that a mock drill has also been done with the National Highways Authority of India regarding waterlogging in the underpasses on the highways. In addition, control rooms have been set up by GMDA to resolve waterlogging issues.