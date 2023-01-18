scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Gurgaon: 11 held as ‘sex racket’ functioning out of spa centres on MG road busted

Police said the special cell, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Virender Vij, received information that a sex racket was allegedly being run from two spa centres in MGF Mega City Mall on MG road in Gurgaon, following which two decoy customers were sent and raids conducted.

gurgaon sex racket, haryana, delhi ncr crimeAccording to the police, a spa on the first floor of the mall was raided first and its manager taken into custody.

The police on Monday night arrested 11 people, including owners and managers of two spa centres, in Gurgaon for allegedly running a sex racket in the garb of a massage parlour.

According to the police, a spa on the first floor of the mall was raided first and its manager taken into custody. During questioning, the manager admitted to a racket being run in the garb of a spa, police said, adding his job was to “arrange women” and collect money on behalf of the owners.

“Probe revealed that on the same floor of the mall, another spa was being operated by the same owners. A search was conducted at both the spa centres. A total of 16 women, including three from Thailand and the rest from UP, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal, were questioned and later released. Eleven people, including owners, managers and seven customers, were arrested,” said a police officer.

Police said an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 3, 4 and 7 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at Sector 29 police station, said police.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 09:37 IST
