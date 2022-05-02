Gurgaon: 10-year-old girl dies after bus hits her, driver arrested

A 10-year-old girl was killed after she was allegedly hit by a bus in Babupur village near the Dwarka expressway, the Gurgaon police said Sunday. The bus driver was arrested and released on bail, officers said.

The police identified the deceased as Pinki Kumari. Her father Munni Lal Mandal, a rag picker, said their family – which includes his wife and three children – hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar and has been living in Babupur for years.

In the police complaint, Mandal said: “On Saturday around 5 pm, my wife was rummaging through the garbage behind the liquor store in Babupur village. Our children were playing near the roadside next to her. Meanwhile, a bus coming from the Delhi side was taking a U-turn near the liquor store. The bus driver was driving negligently and at high speed. The bus hit my daughter while negotiating the turn.” He added that his daughter suffered multiple injuries.

The police said the girl’s family rushed her to a private hospital in Rajendra Park, which then referred her to Civil Hospital where she was declared dead.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “An FIR was registered on a complaint by the victim’s father. The bus driver was arrested and released on bail. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.”

The FIR was registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Rajendra Park police station, the police added.