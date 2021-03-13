Gurugram: 1 dead, 3 injured after bolt of lightning strikes tree

The victims have been identified as Ramprasad, Shivdutt, and Lali, who hail from Uttar Pradesh and were gardeners at the society, and their supervisor Anil Kumar, a resident of Sohna.

One member of the horticulture staff of a gated condominium in Gurugram died and three others sustained injuries on Friday when a tree under which they were standing to protect themselves from the rain was struck by lightning.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 4.30 pm at Signature Villas in Sector 82. The victims have been identified as Ramprasad, Shivdutt, and Lali, who hail from Uttar Pradesh and were gardeners at the society, and their supervisor Anil Kumar, a resident of Sohna. While Shivdutt, Lali, and Kumar are stable and undergoing treatment at Medeor hospital in Manesar, 38-year-old Ramprasad succumbed to his injuries late Friday night.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Krishan Kumar, in charge of the Vatika police post said, “The four men had sought shelter under a tree in the society when it began to rain heavily on Friday evening. A bolt of lightning struck the tree and all four of them were injured. They were rushed to Medeor hospital, but Ramprasad passed away during treatment on Friday night. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The other three men are stable.”

“The statements of the surviving victims have been taken and the body has been kept in the mortuary. Once the deceased’s family arrives, we will do the further investigations in the case. No complaint has been submitted or FIR lodged yet,” he said.

Grabs from a CCTV camera in the area show the four men standing under a tree in the society while rain pours down on them. As a bolt of lightning strikes the tree, three of them collapse on the ground immediately, while the fourth falls seconds later.