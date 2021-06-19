Gunmen spare man’s life after his daughter walks into the shop in Faridabad

According to police, the three accused have been identified as Sumit and Manohar, who are residents of Faridabad, and Ajay, who hails from Rajasthan.

The arrest of three men responsible for an incident of loot in Faridabad earlier this month has revealed that their victim, who runs a money transfer outlet, was about to be shot but the accused changed their mind when his six-year-old daughter walked into the shop.

According to police, the three accused have been identified as Sumit and Manohar, who are residents of Faridabad, and Ajay, who hails from Rajasthan. They were arrested on Thursday along with another member of their gang, Saurav, with police saying illegal arms and stolen motorcycles have been seized from them. They are between 25 and 30 years of age.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that three of them, on June 9, had looted cash from a man running a money transfer shop in Sanjay Colony. They said their plan was actually to fire at the shopkeeper and loot his store, but as soon as they entered the shop, a small girl came in, calling him papa,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

“The accused claimed that on seeing the child, they changed their mind and instead waited until the girl was gone before threatening her father, looting the cash, and fleeing the spot,” he said.

Police officials said that the leader of the gang is Sumit, who arranged weapons for the others to carry out crimes.

“The accused were arrested with illegal weapons from different places in Faridabad on Thursday, and have revealed that they were planning the abduction of a businessman at whose factory one of the accused, Sourav, had worked earlier,” said the PRO.

“With the arrest of the four men, we have solved half a dozen cases of loot, dacoity, possession of illegal weapons, and vehicle theft. We have seized four country-made pistols, four live cartridges, and stolen motorcycles from the accused. They have been produced in court and remanded in three days’ police custody for further questioning. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” he said.