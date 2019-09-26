Delhi: Gunman climbs atop car to finish Dwarka hit job

A day after a 45-year-old property dealer-turned-politician was shot dead outside his office in Dwarka, investigation revealed that he had refused to give protection money to gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu after opening a restaurant-cum-bar.

Police have recovered a chilling video of a man wearing a helmet, who approaches the victim’s SUV and starts firing. As the victim gets out of the vehicle to escape, the shooter gets on top of a car and continues firing, even as the victim clutches his back.

On Wednesday night, police detained one of Sangwan’s associates and are questioning him.

Police identified the victim as property dealer Narendra Gehlot. The murder took place around 4.30 pm. In the video, Narendra is seen speaking to someone while sitting in the car. Once the man leaves and Narendra starts driving, the accused approaches and starts firing.

“He was outside his office and a helper was talking to him. As soon as the helper left, the accused approached Narendra and shot him,” said police.

Police said Narendra had contested the municipal corporation elections in 2012 as an independent candidate but had lost. Four criminal cases were registered against him — the first in 2001 and the last in 2017, police said. “The 2001 case is a robbery case, then there’s a case in Sonepat, and another in Dwarka, and a culpable homicide case in 2017,” said an officer.

Sources told The Indian Express that Sangwan has been absconding after the Crime Branch booked him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) for making calls seeking protection money to several businessmen in Dwarka and nearby areas.

“During investigation, police found that a few days ago, Sangwan sent two of his associates to Narendra’s restaurant-cum-bar. They were allegedly beaten up by Narendra when they demanded money from him,” a police source said.

Police also came to know that Sangwan had also called Narendra’s business partner. He gave his phone to Narendra, who again refused to pay any protection money.

Police said four teams have been formed to nab the accused. “We are going through multiple CCTVs to ascertain the entry and exit points of the accused, who came on a bike. We are also looking for details of the vehicle,” said a police officer.