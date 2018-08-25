Gun threat and car chase outside Amity University

An Amity spokesperson said, “The accused was supposed to graduate in June 2018 An Amity spokesperson said, “The accused was supposed to graduate in June 2018

An argument between two students of Noida’s Amity University spiralled into one of them allegedly brandishing a gun, and a car chase around the campus that ended in another student being injured and three vehicles being damaged. Vivek Yadav, a third-year student of International Business, filed a complaint alleging that bad blood had been brewing between him and Surya (25), another student, for a month.

“The conflict started a month ago when Surya was driving a car inside the campus, which is not allowed, and drove over my feet. I had filed a complaint with the university authorities, following which he began threatening me,” Yadav alleged.

Yadav alleged that Surya approached him as he was leaving the campus around 3.15 pm on Thursday. “He was with two other boys and he slapped me. When I tried to escape, he pulled out a gun and began abusing me. I ran into my car and began driving, and he started chasing me. When I came to a stop in traffic, he got out of his car started hanging from mine, waving the gun at me and my friend sitting in the back seat. I took a fast turn to shake him off, and then drove as fast as possible for my safety,” said Yadav, who drives a Fortuner SUV.

The broken metal grill of Yadav’s car was on Friday kept outside gate number four of the university. The guard at the gate said, “I saw a Fortuner race down the road and it ran over the feet of a girl student right outside this gate. It also hit three-four other cars. The girl collapsed and was rushed to a hospital by bystanders.”

“We have detained the accused (Surya), but have not found the weapon. Three vehicles were damaged and no rounds were fired,” said SHO Amit Kumar Singh.

An Amity spokesperson said, “The accused was supposed to graduate in June 2018 but he is yet to pass some papers. He is not supposed to be in and around the campus. We have constituted a disciplinary committee and appropriate action will be taken against both.”

