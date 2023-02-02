‘If nothing else, we can at least give her freedom back’: Gulfisha Fatima’s lawyer in Delhi HC

Activist Gulfisha Fatima, booked by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots “larger conspiracy case”, told the Delhi High Court Thursday that the chargesheet in the case was being framed in a selective manner and there was nothing in the prosecution’s case to suggest her culpability.

Advocate Sushil Bajaj, appearing for Fatima before a special bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, said there was nothing to suggest that his client was a part of the Pinjra Tod group. “The prosecution has referred to a press release issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee on December 18, 2019, which indicated amongst others that constituents of the JCC included Pinjra Tod. However, there is nothing in the press release to suggest that she was a part of Pinjra Tod,” Bajaj said, adding that his client was not a part of any protest as of December 18, 2019.

Bajaj said the prosecution has relied on a March 2020 news (post riots) report containing activist Ovais Sultan Khan’s interview wherein he said that “Pinjra Tod was preparing for violence”, however there is no reference to Fatima at all. Bajaj said, “He didn’t go to the police and make a report. It was only when he was summoned that this statement was made.”

On the prosecution’s argument that there was something that happened at Darya Ganj police station on December 20, 2019, and that the medico legal case of Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita suggests that she was a party to that, Bajaj said there is no suggestion that his client was a party to the protests or whatever incident that took place at the police station.

He said Fatima protested at Seelampur and at some stage Pinjra Tod members came and joined the protests at Seelampur rather than the other way round which the prosecution has alleged.

On the prosecution’s reliance on the WhatsApp chats between one Tasleem and his client, Bajaj said that there was nothing in them to suggest any culpability. He said, “I say there is no way of reading these chats and coming to any other conclusion other than the chat was about a legitimate protest.” Bajaj further argued that Fatima was not in touch with Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi and others and the only commonality between them was Tasleem.

Countering the prosecution’s reliance on a witness statement who allegedly said that Fatima encouraged “300 burkha” clad ladies to “join the protest and be violent”, he said that the same was recorded one day before the charge sheet was filed and five months after Fatima’s arrest. She was arrested in April 2020 from her own home.

“There is a selective manner in which the chargesheet has been framed. Numerous people have not been made accused whose conduct is far worse. There is nothing secret about my conduct,” Bajaj said.

Before parting, Bajaj said he does not know when Fatima will be released and what her life would be like. “What her marital prospects would be, what her career prospects would be; whether she will be happy? I don’t know… If we can give her nothing else, we can at least give her freedom back, I would urge this court to do that,” he concluded. The HC thereafter listed the matter for filing of written submissions and judgments on February 10.

Fatima, along with several others including Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shifa Ur Rehman, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. Fatima, who has been in jail for almost three years, has moved the high court seeking bail.