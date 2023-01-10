Police oppose Gulfisha Fatima’s bail plea in Delhi riots case: ‘involvement is continuous through and through’

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has informed the Delhi High Court that activist Gulfisha Fatima, booked in its 2020 Northeast Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, was continuously involved in the conspiracy and there was a plan to spread misinformation regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted before a special bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar that the meeting held in February 2020, which was referred to by Fatima’s lawyer as a public meeting, was not so.

Prasad referred to certain incriminating WhatsApp chats exchanged between the accused persons and said that the meeting that took place at Chand Bagh on the night of February 16, 2020, was a secret meeting that people could only attend by invite and that it was organised to discuss the sustainability of the protest and coordination for the same.

“In the chats, it can be seen that they are planning something which can’t be disclosed. Her involvement is continuous through and through,” Prasad said.

Fatima, along with several others including Sharjeel Imam, Meeran Haider, Mohammad Saleem Khan and Shifa Ur Rehman, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Act for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the anti-CAA and NRC protests in the city. Fatima, who has been in jail for almost three years, has moved the high court seeking bail.

Referring to a witness statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, Prasad said as per the witness, Fatima told the women to bring their children to the protests at the time and had formed an office at Seelampur along with other people. He submitted Fatima was part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Warriors’ and that she used to speak in code words such as “chand raat” or “kal eid hai kal Nainital jaana hai” for organising “roadblock” and that she was involved with girls from Pinjra Tod group who would decide when roadblock will take place.

Prasad referred to protected witness ‘Saturn’s’ statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, who claimed that they saw former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain give a bundle of cash to Fatima, stating that “dange mein kaam aayenge (this money can be used for riots)”.

He further referred to protected witness ‘Delta’s’ statement under Section 164 of CrPC, and argued ‘Saturn’ said he recognised Fatima when he saw her at her father’s grocery shop in Seelampur and that she along with others spread information about the CAA telling women who lived in the area that “agar aapke paas kagaz nahi honge aapke parivar ke saath aapko detention centre mein daal denge (if you don’t have papers you and your family will be sent to detention centre).”

The matter is next listed on January 16 for rejoinder submissions by Fatima’s counsel.