Guleria stresses on need for post-Covid clinics

We will have to develop strategies to live with Covid: Dr Guleria (File Photo)

As several Covid-19 patients are complaining about multiple health concerns after recovery and reporting to hospitals, experts from AIIMS expressed the need to have post-Covid clinics at all tertiary care hospitals. Addressing the National Grand Rounds Wednesday, AIIMS doctors spoke of the residual and recurring symptoms of Covid-19 .

“Post discharge of patients, there should also be follow-ups to understand post-Covid complications. We must seriously think of having post-Covid clinic in tertiary care hospitals, where patients can be examined extensively to see the impact of Covid on other organs. In the future, we must look at management strategies of post-Covid sequelae,” said Dr Randeep Guleria, director, AIIMS. In Delhi, one such clinic has already been set up at the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. The clinic was established to provide support to Covid-19 patients who have recovered, but are still experiencing discomfort. Doctors stressed on the issue’s magnitude, as to how the disease, which was earlier restricted to the lungs, has turned into a multi-system disease affecting the whole human body.

Highlighting strategies to reduce the risk of Covid-19 associated with pulmonary fibrosis, Dr Anant Mohan, head of pulmonary medicine at AIIMS, said: “We should minimise the risk of Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury (VILI) by using protective lung ventilator settings. Patients should be educated on limiting the exposure to environmental factors associated with lung injury… Lung transplant for post-Covid fibrosis can be performed on patients with extensive fibrosis and respiratory failure.” Last month, doctors at Chennai performed Asia’s first lung transplant on a Covid-19 patient. “The ultimate effect of offering this life-saving therapy remains unknown,” added Dr Mohan.

