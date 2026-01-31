Gujarat’s Chhari-Dhand, Etah’s Patna bird sanctuary wetland get Ramsar site tag

Patna Bird Sanctuary is particularly important in supporting waterbird populations and has been designated an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA).

Ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2, Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch district of Gujarat have been included as wetlands of international importance in Ramsar sites list, under the global Ramsar convention.

India became a signatory to the convention in 1982.

This takes India’s Ramsar network to 98 sites. “The international recognition reflects India’s strong commitment to protecting the environment and conserving its wetlands,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on X.

The areas are also home to wildlife such as chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes, besides endangered birds, the minister said.