Gujarat’s Chhari-Dhand, Etah’s Patna bird sanctuary wetland get Ramsar site tag

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 04:43 PM IST
Gujarat’s Chhari-Dhand, Etah’s Patna bird sanctuary wetland get Ramsar site tag.Patna Bird Sanctuary is particularly important in supporting waterbird populations and has been designated an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA).
Ahead of World Wetlands Day on February 2, Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch district of Gujarat have been included as wetlands of international importance in Ramsar sites list, under the global Ramsar convention.

India became a signatory to the convention in 1982.

This takes India’s Ramsar network to 98 sites. “The international recognition reflects India’s strong commitment to protecting the environment and conserving its wetlands,” Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on X.

The areas are also home to wildlife such as chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes, besides endangered birds, the minister said.

Chhari-Dhand is a seasonal saline wetland located between the famous Banni grasslands and salt flats of Kutch, as per a note issued by the Ramsar Convention secretariat. It is an important wintering site for waterfowl, supporting species such as critically endangered sociable lapwing, the vulnerable common pochard, and, notably, approximately 30,000 common cranes (Grus grus) annually, the note added.

Meanwhile, the Patna bird sanctuary wetland consists of freshwater marshes, woodlands and grasslands, and is surrounded by agricultural landscapes, as per the note. Together, these different landscapes create a wide range of habitats and support a high level of biodiversity, reflected in the 178 bird species and 252 plant species recorded at the site.

“Patna Bird Sanctuary is particularly important in supporting waterbird populations and has been designated an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA) by BirdLife International,” the secretariat note added.

Also Read | Explained: What are Ramsar Sites, and what is the significance of the listing?

Under the international Ramsar Convention treaty of 1971 signed in Iran, wetlands that meet a certain criterion on ecological and biodiversity grounds are chosen for special conservation measures. These could be based on the presence of vulnerable species or due to its importance as a bird habitat. Such wetlands with higher ecological value are identified by national governments, and they submit an information sheet qualifying the criteria the site meets as a Ramsar site.

After the information on these wetlands is submitted, the convention’s secretariat ensures that the data and map meet the standards set by the Conference of the Parties before publishing the information on these sites.

Once declared as a Ramsar site, the wetlands have to be managed sustainably and protected to prevent their ecological degradation.

An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

