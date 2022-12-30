scorecardresearch
Gujarat Police again arrests TMC’s Saket Gokhale, this time for ‘misuse of funds’

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch and was being brought to the city for further legal process, said the senior police officer, adding that they would arrive by Friday afternoon.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat Police from Delhi late Thursday evening in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding, police said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said: “Gujarat Police informed us their team is coming to New Delhi district in connection with a case and will conduct a raid. They later arrested Gokhale. We didn’t know it was regarding his arrest. We were only told about the location of the raid and team which came.”

This is the third time Gokhale has been arrested this month by Gujarat Police.

He was first arrested by the Cyber Crime Branch on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi town following a bridge collapse.

On December 1, Gokhale had shared a news clipping about information, purportedly obtained through RTI, claiming Modi’s visit to Morbi cost Rs 30 crore.

Soon after he received bail, the TMC leader was again arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence. He was granted bail. —PTI Inputs

