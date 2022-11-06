‘Gujarat is ready for a change’: Kejriwal, Mann hold Tiranga Yatra in five places

In their first rallies after the Assembly election dates were announced in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday led Tiranga Yatra in Gandhidham and Anjar of Kutch district, while his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann led yatras in the Muslim-dominated Chamanpura, Jamalpur and Dani Limda in Ahmedabad.

Jamalpur and Dani Limda are represented by Congress MLAs Imran Khedawala and Shailesh Parmar respectively, while Gandhidham and Kutch are BJP seats, of which latter has a sizeable Muslim population.

AAP has fielded Dinesh Kapadia from Dani Limda and Harun Nagori from Jamalpur-Khadia constituency.

The Gandhidham seat represented by Malti Maheshwari since the 2017 elections, while Anjar is represented by Vasan Ahir, who served as the MLA for the past two terms. In both the seats, no AAP candidate has been declared by the party yet. A total of 139 candidates have been declared by the party, of which 21 of them were declared on Saturday.

In his yatras, Kejriwal reiterated his various assurances on free electricity, good schools and free medical treatment, which the party has manifested in all its rallies since September.

In Ahmedabad, addressing the rally from the sun-roof of his car, Mann said, “The way you all have come, coming out of your homes, is encouraging. This means that Gujarat is ready for a change… 27 saal ho gaye chakki mein piste piste, mehengai ki chakki, garibi ki chakki, gundagardi ki chakki… (it has been 27 years of grinding, the grind of inflation, grind of poverty, grind of hooliganism) and those who sit on the chair, they are enjoying….”

Gujarat Assembly elections will be held on December 1 and December 5, and the results will be declared on December 8.

Of the total constituency seats declared in the press conference by state AAP president Gopal Italia, 14 seats are beind held by the BJP. Italia said that both Isudhan Gadhvi, national joint general secretary of AAP and party’s CM candidate, will contest elections. He added that Gadhvi’s name as candidate will be announced by the party soon.

In Ahmedabad district, candidates have been declared on five seats — Kuvarji Thakor from Viramgam, a Congress seat, Sanjay Mori from Thakkarbapa Nagar, Rajesh Dixit from Bapunagar, a Congress seat, Kiran Patel from Daskroi, and Jattuba Gol from Dholka.

In Banaskantha, Dr Bhim Patel was declared as candidate from Vav assembly constituency, also a Congress seat, and Vagji Patel from Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar district.

In Saurashtra region, Karsanbapu Bhadrak has been fielded from Manavadar in Junagadh district , Kanti Satasiya from Dhari and Bharat Makrani from Savarkundla in Amreli (Congress seat). In Bhavnagar, Ashok Joliya from Mahuva, Lalu Chauhan from Talaja in (Congress seat) have been announced as candidates. Ramesh Parmar has been given ticket from Gadhada in Botad district that is a Scheduled Caste reserved constituency.

Bharatsinh Chavda will contest from Khambhat, Manu Thakor from Sojitra, a Congress seat in Anand district, while Naresh Bariya has been given a ticket from Limkheda in Dahod, a Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency.

Jaydeepsinh Chauhan will contest from Padra, a Congress seat in Vadodara district, Jayraj Singh from Vagra and Ankur Patel from Ankleshwar in Bharuch, Snehal Vasva from Mangrol, a ST reserved seat, and Moxesh Sanghvi from Surat West in Surat district.

Govind Parmar, a former Congress leader of Fatepura assembly constituency in Dahod district, a ST-reserved seat held by the BJP, joined the AAP with his large number of supporters in Ahmedabad.

At the rally in Anjar, wearing a turban, Kejriwal said, “Our party is the only party that talks about schools, hospitals, I want to ask you, that in the last 27 years, did Bharatiya Janata Party say that they will build schools for you… that they will give employment to your children… that they will make hospitals for your people…” with the crowd responding with a “no” to each question.

“If I can make such great schools in Delhi, couldn’t the BJP have done the same here in 27 years? In 27 years, both the parties have only looted Gujarat,” said Kejriwal.