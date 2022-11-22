Gujarat High Court lawyers discuss proposed transfer of judge with SC Collegium

A delegation of Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHAA) met with three members of the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday to discuss their concerns over the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel of the Gujarat High Court.

Lawyers in the Gujarat HC have been abstaining from work since November 17 to protest against the proposed transfer of Justice Kariel.

The delegation met with Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah, it is learnt. Justices KM Joseph and Abdul Nazeer, who are also part of the five-member collegium that decides on transfers of HC judges, were not present. “A detailed representation was made and anguish and objections of the Bar against transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel were conveyed to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India… who assured that the issues raised would be duly examined but strongly conveyed that since such assurance has been given, the advocates should not abstain from work,” the GHAA said.

The GHAA will take a call on the future course in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

Although the SC Collegium is yet to formally make the recommendation to the government, it is learnt that Justice Kariel is likely to be transferred as a judge of the Patna HC. Amid protests over Justice Kariel’s transfer, the SC Collegium Monday made public a decision taken on September 29 to transfer another Gujarat HC judge, Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, to Patna HC. A bench headed by Justice Pancholi is hearing appeals against conviction of policemen, including former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, in the1990 Jamnagar custodial death case.