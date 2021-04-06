Gujarat farmers to reach Ghazipur border today

During a Kisan Panchayat held under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Delhi-UP Ghazipur border on April 4, 2021 (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Farmers protesting against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border will stage a “Soil Satyagraha” by entering the border with soil from 800 villages across 33 districts of Gujarat, Tuesday morning.

A farmer from the Bharatiya Kisan Union at the site told The Indian Express, “The farmers shall be accompanied by BKU spokesperson and farmer leader from west UP Rakesh Tikait, Yudhveer Singh and others at UP Gate from 9-11am. This is being done as a sign of protest.”

Tikait, who has emerged as the leader representing farmers of west UP and has been campaigning across various states for the past few months to gather more support against the laws, was in Gujarat on Sunday. He said then at a public meeting, which had the attendance of AAP workers as well, that the reason behind his Gujarat visit was the detention of Bharatiya Kisan Union national general secretary Yudhvir Singh and other farmer leaders in Ahmedabad when they had tried to hold a press conference in the city, as reported by The Indian Express.

Protesting farmers have been at three borders in Delhi – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for four months, demanding that the three farm laws passed by the Centre be repealed. While the number of protesters has been dwindling in the ongoing harvest season, many protesters have stayed back at protest sites.