Gujarat BJP leaders reach Delhi to visit schools and find faults, AAP says will give all assistance

With elections in Gujarat scheduled at the end of the year, the politics has now reached the national capital.

“A 17-member party delegation from Gujarat is in Delhi on a two-day visit to assess and bring to the fore the ground reality of Kejriwal’s so-called world model in several areas of Delhi,” said state BJP Vice President Virender Sachdeva.

He said that the team would be visiting some schools Tuesday and some others Wednesday. Replying to this, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, “it was learnt from the newspaper that the Gujarat BJP team is coming to Delhi’s school-mohalla clinic. We have made a team of 5 MLAs to welcome this team from Gujarat and show them schools and mohalla clinics,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shanker responded to Sisodia’s tweet saying that why AAP wants to decide which school BJP will visit. “Let us visit wherever we want, you want to do a conducted tour in a sanitised environment because you fear that it will expose your reality that you have built only few schools which you keep on advertising while others in a dilapidated state.”

Sisodia had earlier said that the party will be contesting the Gujarat polls from all the 182 seats in the state. After its landslide victory in the recently-held Punjab Assembly election, the AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls but could not open its account. The BJP won the Gujarat Assembly polls in 2017 for the sixth straight time and is currently in power in the state.

The entry of AAP has made the contest a four-way fight in Gujarat with BJP and Congress already in fray and AIMIM trying to strengthen its presence in this year’s election.

AAP MLA Atishi also tweeted: “A BJP delegation from Gujarat has come to Delhi to visit our government schools and mohalla clinics. We are at AAP office to welcome him; those who want to visit school, hospital or mohalla clinic, we will take them there.”