scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Guinean woman held at Delhi’s IGI Airport for smuggling 82 cocaine pills inside her body

The woman revealed she had swallowed or ingested 82 capsules containing a narcotic substance. She was admitted to a hospital and an ejection process was carried out to recover the capsules worth Rs 15.35 crore.

cocaine smuggling news, indian expressA Guinean woman has been arrested by the Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi for smuggling 82 cocaine capsules. (Express Photo)

A Guinean woman has been arrested by the Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi for smuggling 82 cocaine capsules worth Rs 15.36 crore concealed in her body, said officials Sunday. The woman was caught on suspicion of smuggling when she arrived from Conakry in Guinea via Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on December 7.

When questioned, she revealed she had swallowed or ingested 82 capsules containing a narcotic substance, the officials added.

“The passenger was admitted to hospital. Subsequently, during medical examination, certain material was found to be secreted inside the body of the passenger. Under expert medical supervision, an ejection process was carried out,” said the Customs department.

The entire surgery and ejection process of drugs took several days. Officials, who kept a strict vigil during the surgery, said the woman’s condition was sensitive when she arrived.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable

“Total 82 capsules were recovered which yielded a total of 1,024 grams white oval shaped/powdery substance. When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, presence of cocaine was confirmed,” said officials in their statement.

More from Delhi

The woman is being questioned about her associates in India and Guinea, the officials added.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 11:47:22 am
Next Story

Anand Mahindra shares an incredible video of hair cut. Messi is the star

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close