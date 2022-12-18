Guinean woman held at Delhi’s IGI Airport for smuggling 82 cocaine pills inside her body

A Guinean woman has been arrested by the Customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi for smuggling 82 cocaine capsules worth Rs 15.36 crore concealed in her body, said officials Sunday. The woman was caught on suspicion of smuggling when she arrived from Conakry in Guinea via Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on December 7.

When questioned, she revealed she had swallowed or ingested 82 capsules containing a narcotic substance, the officials added.

“The passenger was admitted to hospital. Subsequently, during medical examination, certain material was found to be secreted inside the body of the passenger. Under expert medical supervision, an ejection process was carried out,” said the Customs department.

The entire surgery and ejection process of drugs took several days. Officials, who kept a strict vigil during the surgery, said the woman’s condition was sensitive when she arrived.

“Total 82 capsules were recovered which yielded a total of 1,024 grams white oval shaped/powdery substance. When this material was subjected to diagnostic test, presence of cocaine was confirmed,” said officials in their statement.

The woman is being questioned about her associates in India and Guinea, the officials added.