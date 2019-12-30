AAP 2019 MP candidate Guggan Singh joins BJP

Guggan Singh Rana Monday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and other senior leaders at the party’s Pant Marg Office. (Twitter/Delhi BJP) Guggan Singh Rana Monday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and other senior leaders at the party’s Pant Marg Office. (Twitter/Delhi BJP)

Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha candidate from Northwest Delhi constituency Guggan Singh Rana Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javdekar and other senior leaders at the party’s Pant Marg Office in the national capital.

Singh is a prominent Dalit face of the saffron party in the outer Delhi areas but had left the party in 2017 after he was denied ticket in the Bawana bypoll and joined AAP.

“It was painful for me to live away from my family (BJP). I realised that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal does not respect his own MLAs. I could not have stayed in such a party for long. So I finally decided to return,” Singh said.

BJP Delhi president Manoj Tiwari said Singh will get the respect he deserves. Though senior leaders maintained that he joined the party unconditionally, sources said he is likely to be party’s candidate from Bawana.

Singh won the northwest Delhi seat in 2013 assembly elections while he emerged second in 2015 polls, losing to AAP legislator Ved Parkash — also a former BJP leader who switched sides ahead of the assembly polls.

