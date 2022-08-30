scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: ‘Hum gareeb hain toh hamari izzat nahi hai?’

Kumar (48), who works at The Close North Society, was allegedly assaulted by a resident of the society after the latter got stuck in the society’s lift on Monday morning

Kumar works at The Close North Society in sector 50 (Express photo)

“Hum gareeb hain to hamari koi izzat nahi hai kya? Naukri sirf pet paalne ke liye nahi, izzat ke liye bhi karte hein. (Don’t we have respect just because we’re poor? I work not just to feed my family, but also for respect),” Ashok Kumar, the security guard repeatedly slapped at a Gurgaon residential society, told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Kumar (48), who works at The Close North Society in sector 50, was allegedly assaulted by a resident of the society after the latter got stuck in the society’s lift on Monday morning. The incident was captured on CCTV.

“I was just doing my job and tried to help. The machine (lift) can stop anytime. A technical glitch happens many times. That does not mean one can assault the security staff. What was my fault? Gareeb aadmi ameer se nahi lad sakta (A poor man can’t fight the rich). Similar incidents have been happening in Noida and Agra. These people treat us like we are nothing; they put us down because of their money and status,” he said.

Kumar, who hails from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, said he has been working as a security guard at societies in Gurgaon for over eight years, and while minor disagreements are not uncommon, this is the first time someone had raised a hand at him while he was on duty.

“Often people pass comments and threaten to file a complaint about guards not doing their job properly. But no one has slapped me before this. For three years, I have been stationed in the lobby of the same tower. Everyone knows me. I respect them and expect to be respected,” he said.

For a night shift lasting 12 hours, Kumar gets Rs 15,000-16,000 a month, he said. He sends a part to his wife and three children, who are in UP. His family owns 1.2 acre farm land.

Recounting the incident, Kumar said he was in the lobby of tower 12 and his shift was about to end around 7.20 am when he got a call on the intercom. “A resident said he was stuck in the lift on the ground floor. The lift door was not opening due to a technical fault. I assured him on the intercom that I am calling the lift operator for help. Within four minutes, the lift operator arrived and opened the door,” he said.

“As the sahab (resident) came out, he started hurling abuses at me. He snapped and started slapping me. I don’t know if he blamed me or what came over him. I kept pleading with him and asked him why he was beating me when I was not at fault, but he continued to slap me. He then slapped the lift operator and threatened us,” he said.

“I was too shocked to react. In our training, we are told to just listen to the maalik (residents)… even when they are abusing. I cannot imagine reacting in the same way… naukri ka sawal hai (It’s a question of my job),” he said.

Kumar said that a few minutes after the incident, the resident tapped on his shoulder and apologised. “Later some people told me to withdraw the police complaint and even offered money. But I will not do so. Appropriate action should be taken. I want justice… I have been humiliated. Everyone has seen the CCTV video. I am getting calls from my village. I have been beaten up; will I get my respect back?,” he said.

Police had on Monday booked the resident of the society, Varun Nath, under sections 323 and 506 of IPC. He was arrested and later released on bail.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 07:12:28 pm
Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

