scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

In CCTV footage, the woman, a DU professor, is purportedly seen walking towards a group of three security guards and slapping one of them.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen walking towards a group of three security guards and slapping one of them. (Screengrab)

Two days after a woman was arrested for slapping a security guard at a residential apartment complex in Noida – the incident was caught on camera – the guard told The Indian Express he was not at fault and an issue with the gate aggravated the woman. The incident took place on Saturday morning, following which the woman was arrested and released on bail by the Noida police.

The complainant, Sachin Rana, a resident of Pilakhuwa in Hapur district, has been working as a security guard at Cleo County in Noida’s Sector 121 for the past two years. “The incident took place on Saturday morning. The RFID tag on the woman’s car was not working properly – it is a tag which allows the gate to open automatically. On Saturday, when her car approached the gate, it did not open on its own. It took me some time to open the gate manually. After she crossed the gate, she stepped out and slapped me without saying anything. There were other guards around me and my seniors also reached the gate shortly, following which I called up 112 and reported the incident to the police. They took note of the incident,” Rana said.

According to the police, the woman, Sutapa Das, a college professor, was allegedly upset that the guard was not “quick enough” in opening the gate. In the CCTV footage, she is purportedly seen walking towards a group of three security guards and slapping one of them. A non-cognizable report was registered under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, following which she was arrested and later released on bail, said Saad Miyan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

More from Delhi

An associate of the woman, who teaches at a Delhi University college, meanwhile claimed: “As she approached the society gate, she saw that the boom bar was not working properly. She kept honking her car to draw the guards’ attention but nobody seemed to notice. She was in the vehicle with her child.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 09:20:04 pm
Next Story

Diego Costa ‘scared to death’ handling snarling wolves in announcement video

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT
JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Toppers list with marks, exam prep tips, IIT

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement