Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Two days after a woman was arrested for slapping a security guard at a residential apartment complex in Noida – the incident was caught on camera – the guard told The Indian Express he was not at fault and an issue with the gate aggravated the woman. The incident took place on Saturday morning, following which the woman was arrested and released on bail by the Noida police.

The complainant, Sachin Rana, a resident of Pilakhuwa in Hapur district, has been working as a security guard at Cleo County in Noida’s Sector 121 for the past two years. “The incident took place on Saturday morning. The RFID tag on the woman’s car was not working properly – it is a tag which allows the gate to open automatically. On Saturday, when her car approached the gate, it did not open on its own. It took me some time to open the gate manually. After she crossed the gate, she stepped out and slapped me without saying anything. There were other guards around me and my seniors also reached the gate shortly, following which I called up 112 and reported the incident to the police. They took note of the incident,” Rana said.

According to the police, the woman, Sutapa Das, a college professor, was allegedly upset that the guard was not “quick enough” in opening the gate. In the CCTV footage, she is purportedly seen walking towards a group of three security guards and slapping one of them. A non-cognizable report was registered under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, following which she was arrested and later released on bail, said Saad Miyan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida.

An associate of the woman, who teaches at a Delhi University college, meanwhile claimed: “As she approached the society gate, she saw that the boom bar was not working properly. She kept honking her car to draw the guards’ attention but nobody seemed to notice. She was in the vehicle with her child.”