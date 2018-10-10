Guard shot dead protecting cash van at DND

When the van was at DND, four men in a Scorpio began chasing it for 200 metres before overtaking it and forcing it to stop When the van was at DND, four men in a Scorpio began chasing it for 200 metres before overtaking it and forcing it to stop

A 62-year-old guard of a cash van was shot dead during a failed robbery attempt at the DND flyway in Mayur Vihar on Monday.

The incident took place when armed persons in a car overtook the van and opened fire in order to steal a cash consignment. He was rushed to Dharamshila Hospital, where he died in the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Mayur Vihar police station. We are investigating the whereabouts of the accused persons.”

According to the FIR, Vishambhar worked in a Janakpuri-based security agency as an armed guard. On Monday evening, three cash vaults containing Rs 4 crore were being transferred from their Janakpuri branch to the Noida one in Sector 2.

A custodian, Sandeep, and the driver, Mahindar, were in the van with Vishambhar. The FIR claimed that around 9 pm, when the van was at DND, four men in a Scorpio began chasing it for 200 metres before overtaking it and forcing it

to stop. The men opened fire at the van and Vishambhar, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was injured.

According to police, the bullet hit his neck under the ear. While the men in Scorpio were shooting at the van, a Nissan Sunny with four-five men allegedly parked itself behind the van to restrict its movement.

According to the FIR, the men in the Nissan got into the van and tried to open the locks on the vaults, but did not succeed. Fearing they would be caught by the public, they got into the Scorpio and fled. They also forced the driver into their car, only to let him go later after looting his wallet.

Vishambhar lived with his wife and daughter-in-law in Noida, while his son works in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. He hailed from a village in Kanpur where his parents currently live. The victim joined the security agency six months ago and had worked previously with another security agency for three years.

His supervisor, Udesh, said he was a hardworking man who died doing his duty. “When the thieves attacked, he did not abandon the vehicle and stood his ground. Perhaps other people’s lives could have been endangered in that van, if it wasn’t from him,” he said. Police are examining CCTV footage of the area to get more clues about the sequence of events.

