Guard poses as IPS officer to harass women, held

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The woman claimed Shankar had been sending her offensive content, including texts and videos, for the last month.” (Representational Image) DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The woman claimed Shankar had been sending her offensive content, including texts and videos, for the last month.” (Representational Image)

A 38-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly posing as an IPS officer, offering women government jobs and harassing them by sending obscene content on their phones.

Police said the accused, Gauri Shankar, was caught after a woman filed a complaint against him in South Delhi. He was booked for sexual harassment and arrested from Gurgaon.

Police said Shankar used to work in a mobile shop in UP and retrieved data of several women customers. After he met with an accident, he moved to Delhi to work as a security guard.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The woman claimed Shankar had been sending her offensive content, including texts and videos, for the last month.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App