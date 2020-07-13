Guard killed in burglary attempt in Delhi

The victim, Madhav Mishra, was found by workers Sunday morning. (Representational Image) The victim, Madhav Mishra, was found by workers Sunday morning. (Representational Image)

A 62-year-old security guard’s body was found inside an iron factory in Northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area Sunday, with police suspecting that the guard was hit with a rod during a burglary attempt the previous night.

The victim, Madhav Mishra, was found by workers Sunday morning. Mishra hailed from Bihar and lived with his son in Shalimar Bagh. Police said that he was allegedly killed by unidentified men who tried to break into the factory.

However, police said no valuables were stolen. DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said that a case has been registered under sections of murder and trespass.

A senior police officer said, “Since there are no cameras in the factory, we are scanning CCTV footage from the area.”

Man killed after row with son

A man was allegedly killed by his family members in Outer-North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli after the victim asked his son move out after his marriage.

According to police, the accused — the victim’s son, wife and son-in-law — dumped his body in Haiderpur Canal. Police is yet to recover his body. “The arrests were made Saturday evening after the deceased’s brother lodged missing complaint on July 10,”a senior police officer said. Police said victim’s son allegedly hit him with a blunt object after an argument on July 8.

