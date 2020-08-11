Guard dies in Noida factory fire

His wife, Priyanka Pandey (28), said Sandeep was the sole breadwinner of the family.

A fire broke out at a pen factory in Sector 63, Noida, late Sunday night, killing the security guard who was on duty at the time.

“We got a call from Sandeep Kumar, the security guard, complaining about a fire at around 2:30 am. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately but the fire was out of control. It took around two hours to douse the fire. His body was found inside. He was probably trying to stop the fire,” said DCP (Central Noida) Harish Chandra. The guard lived in Khora Colony, Noida, with his wife and their five-year-old son.

His wife, Priyanka Pandey (28), said Sandeep was the sole breadwinner of the family. “I don’t know how I will manage a house and take care of my son all by myself… Our son has been with my parents at Farrukhabad for the last few days. He does not know about his father yet,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.