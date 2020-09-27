Guard dies after being hit by van in Delhi

Police said Ajay is survived by his wife and three children. (Representational Image)

A 45-year-old security guard, who worked at a clothing store in Connaught Place, died after he was allegedly hit by a delivery van near Hazrat Nizamuddin Friday.

Police said the deceased, Ajay Kumar Singh, was on his way to the store on his cycle when the van hit him near Shamshan Ghat at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg around 9 pm Friday.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said, “We got a call about the accident. The accused, Satender Singh, was apprehended from the spot and a case was registered against him.”

According to police, during questioning, Satender said he was speeding and didn’t see the guard. He hit the cycle and rammed a divider, police said.

Police said Ajay is survived by his wife and three children.

