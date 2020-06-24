GTB hospital guard ‘attacked’ over virus fear

Kumar has been working as a guard at GTB hospital for three years now. Kumar has been working as a guard at GTB hospital for three years now.

A 35-year-old man employed as a guard at GTB hospital was hit on the head with a brick, allegedly by a neighbour, who reprimanded him for “spreading coronavirus in the colony by standing on the terrace of his house”.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar police station, and he has been arrested, said DCP (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

The incident took place on the evening of June 19 when Vijay Kumar was taking a stroll on the terrace of his house in Harsh Vihar before leaving for his night shift at the hospital. His mother, Usha Devi, told The Indian Express, “Vikas, who lives in the lane behind ours, was on his terrace when he saw my son, and asked him why he was out in the open since he works in a hospital where coronavirus patients are admitted. The two got into a verbal spat and my son told him that the virus won’t reach his terrace from ours.”

The incident took place on the evening of June 19 when Vijay Kumar was taking a stroll on the terrace of his house in Harsh Vihar before leaving for his night shift at the hospital.

Devi alleged that Vikas reached their house minutes later with four-five men, who pulled her son out and beat him up. She alleged the accused hit Kumar on the head with a brick, pushed her around, and tore her son-in-law’s clothes and beat him up too with a belt.

“They beat my son up and left him bleeding outside the house. We rushed him to a private hospital and dialled 100 as well. He has received eight stitches and has been advised bed rest. We have never faced this kind of a problem in the last three months. My son is a hardworking man who is putting his life at risk daily by working at a hospital in the middle of an epidemic…. What is his fault?” asked Devi.

Kumar has been working as a guard at GTB hospital for three years now. The medical superintendent of the hospital said, “I have not been informed of any such incident.” DCP Surya said a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

