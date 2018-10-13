GTB Hospital: Delhi govt to challenge ruling in SC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi Government will challenge the Delhi High Court order, that quashed preferential treatment for Delhi residents at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, in the Supreme Court. The Delhi government, as a pilot project, had decided to reserve 80 per cent of beds for Delhi residents. This was not applicable to emergency facilities.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said crowds in Delhi government hospitals had increased after disbursal of essential medicines was made free. “Earlier, it (footfall) used to be 5,000-5,500 people per day, but it went up to 9,000-10,000,” he said.

A government spokesperson said, “Delhi government disagrees with the Delhi High Court on the issue of providing facilities to Delhi residents in GTB Hospital and will challenge the order in the SC. It is the duty of any government to provide better facilities to taxpayers.” GTB Hospital in Dilshad Garden sees many patients from western UP as it is located close to the Delhi-UP border.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said he welcomed the HC order: “Delhi is the capital of India and everyone has an equal right to health facilities. We welcome the court’s decision… When Kejriwal goes to other states to ask for votes, people should remember he denied them treatment in Delhi.”

