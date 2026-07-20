Patient dies hours after ceiling fan falls on him at Delhi hospital

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A 42-year-old patient died hours after a ceiling fan allegedly fell on him while he was undergoing treatment in the emergency department of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Northeast Delhi on Saturday night, police said.
The incident sparked concerns over safety standards and maintenance at one of the Capital’s largest government hospitals. The hospital, however, denied the incident caused the patient’s death, attributing the cause to underlying illnesses.
According to officers, the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm in Emergency Ward 27, where the deceased identified as Mohammad Akbar was receiving treatment.
As per eyewitnesses, a ceiling fan suddenly became detached and crashed directly onto Akbar’s bed on Saturday night.
According to the police, a nursing officer attending to Akbar was also injured in the incident.
The accident triggered panic inside the ward, with hospital staff rushing to provide medical assistance to both the patient and the injured nursing officer, the officer said.
According to hospital sources, Akbar had been admitted to GTB Hospital on July 18 after being brought in by his brother.
He was suffering from hypertension, meningoencephalitis, and aspiration pneumonia, and was undergoing treatment for these medical conditions, officers said.
The hospital’s death certificate states that Akbar died at approximately 12:16 am, less than three hours after the incident, citing underlying illnesses as the reason behind his death.
Responding to the allegations, an official from the hospital said the ceiling fan did fall at around 9.30 pm, but denied that it caused the patient’s death or any serious injury.
Akbar had already been admitted with severe respiratory complications, and his death occurred due to his underlying medical condition, the official said.
However, the patient’s family has alleged that the incident reflects negligence and poor maintenance at the hospital. They have questioned the safety of the facility and demanded a fair and impartial investigation, along with action against those responsible if lapses are established.
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