Patient dies hours after ceiling fan falls on him at Delhi hospital

A 42-year-old patient died hours after a ceiling fan fell on him at GTB Hospital, prompting police investigations while the hospital blamed underlying health conditions. (AI Generated Image)

A 42-year-old patient died hours after a ceiling fan allegedly fell on him while he was undergoing treatment in the emergency department of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Northeast Delhi on Saturday night, police said.

The incident sparked concerns over safety standards and maintenance at one of the Capital’s largest government hospitals. The hospital, however, denied the incident caused the patient’s death, attributing the cause to underlying illnesses.

According to officers, the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm in Emergency Ward 27, where the deceased identified as Mohammad Akbar was receiving treatment.

As per eyewitnesses, a ceiling fan suddenly became detached and crashed directly onto Akbar’s bed on Saturday night.