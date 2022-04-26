GTB Hospital adds more beds — strength now 1,500

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the Delhi government’s biggest health facility in the trans-Yamuna region, now has nearly 1,500 beds, with wards being opened in the under-utilised mother and child block and department of endocrinology and metabolism (DEM).

Even at the height of the second Covid wave, the hospital was able to admit around 750 patients for the lack of beds and paraphernalia associated with it. The Delhi government app tracking the availability of beds at hospitals showed that there were 1,500 beds at GTB hospital, which was reduced to 700 only when hospitals started running full and there was a crisis for oxygen in the city.

Dr Subhash Giri, medical director, GTB hospital, said: “The paediatrics emergency ward, and intensive care units have been moved to the mother and child block, with the department being allocated an additional 250 beds. Another 120 beds that are currently earmarked for Covid-19 care will be allocated to the gynaecology department. Now, we have 1,470 fully functional fixed beds and around another 120 floating beds.”

Floating beds are the ones available in areas such as the emergency, outside operation theatres on which patients are kept for a couple of hours but aren’t admitted. The medical director explained that if there is a surge in Covid-19 cases and the entire hospital is again converted for the care of the infection, the number of beds available to patients will still stand at over 1,100.

“The number of beds goes down a little when it comes to Covid-19 care because we have to create a donning and doffing area (for staff to change into and out of the PPE kits) as well as a medical store in each ward. This results in five-six beds being reduced in each ward. Even then, we will be able to admit 1,100 patients now on oxygen support,” said Dr Giri.

Other than increasing the number of beds, the hospital has now created a help desk and coordination team to help patients out. The help desk has been set up beside the main gate of the hospital and it will provide information to patients about which department and where on the campus they need to go to see their doctor, get their tests, or get their medicines. The coordination team that has been set up near the hospital’s emergency area will provide information on the whereabouts of patients and their condition.

“What we saw during Covid-19 is that the relatives were most distressed because they did not know where the patient was and how they were doing. For ailments other than Covid-19, usually family members are present with the patient, but the problem happens when patients admitted to the emergency ward are moved to respective departments under whom they will be treated. The coordination team will be able to help patients with this information along with simple details like whether they are stable or critical,” said Dr Giri.

He said the team will also help in addressing any grievance of patients and their relatives.